IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 50th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 185 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Chris Gayle was the highest scorer with 99 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who contributed 120 runs to the innings.

14 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Varun Aaron which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 sixes.

Kartik Tyagi bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

Ben Stokes bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over along with a wicket.



The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi and it was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Jofra Archer bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 186 at 9.3 runs per over.

