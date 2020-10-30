IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 186 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 103 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Murugan Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 10.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 81/1. Rajasthan Royals need 83 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL