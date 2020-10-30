IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Sections
The 50th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 186 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 54 runs without the loss of any wicket. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes started the chase for Rajasthan Royals and are still on the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

Mohammed Shami bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh which was an expensive one.



Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 10.8. At the same stage, KXIP were 39/1. Rajasthan Royals need 132 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.8.

