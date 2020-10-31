Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Chris Gayle fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Chris Gayle fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Usually of a calm demeanour, Gayle uncharacteristically displayed emotions after being bowled at 99. Gayle lost his cool and swung his bat in disappointment, the piece of willow flying towards mid-wicket.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 09:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab celebrates after taking a catch for the dismissal of Nitesh Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match in Sharjah. (PTI)

Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle has been fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. Usually of a calm demeanour, Gayle uncharacteristically displayed emotions after being bowled at 99. Gayle lost his cool and swung his bat in disappointment, the piece of willow flying towards mid-wicket.

Gayle has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

Gayle may have missed out on yet another Twenty20 ton on Friday when he was dismissed for 99 but he wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes.

READ | Chris Gayle throws his bat in anger after getting out for 99



The fearless, free-scoring West Indies batsman, 41, is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in a little over 400 matches.

Usually an opening batsman, Gayle walked in with the Kings XI Punjab one-down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes.

However, he was bowled by Rajasthan Royals’ fast bowler Jofra Archer as he looked to complete his 23rd T20 century.

Gayle’s T20 domination is underlined by the fact that the next best six-hitting batsman is compatriot Kieron Pollard, who has cleared the boundary ropes 690 times in over 450 innings.

(with Reuters inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
Oct 31, 2020 03:13 IST
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Oct 31, 2020 07:00 IST
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
Oct 31, 2020 08:49 IST
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
Oct 31, 2020 08:04 IST

latest news

KXIP vs RR: I’d love to have IPL trophy under my belt, says Chris Gayle
Oct 31, 2020 09:13 IST
Surat sweet shop launches special gold sweet at Rs 9,000 per kg
Oct 31, 2020 09:11 IST
Naga flag and constitution should be part of ongoing talks: NSCN (IM)
Oct 31, 2020 09:03 IST
Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional
Oct 31, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.