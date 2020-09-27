Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, death overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 9th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 223 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer with 106 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who contributed 183 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Tom Curran.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot.



The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four to ensure 18 runs came off the over.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 224 at 11.2 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Sep 27, 2020 21:56 IST
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Sep 27, 2020 21:58 IST
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Sep 27, 2020 21:07 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Bayern suffer 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim to end long unbeaten run
Sep 27, 2020 21:59 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, first 5 overs highlights
Sep 27, 2020 21:55 IST
FDA claims availability of 11,000 remdesivir vials in Pune; hospitals complain of shortage
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.