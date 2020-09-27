IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, death overs highlights

At the end of the first innings of the 9th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 223 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer with 106 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who contributed 183 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Tom Curran.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four to ensure 18 runs came off the over.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 224 at 11.2 runs per over.

