IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 9th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at SHARJAH. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 54 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

3 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 17 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 3 fours.

13 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 216 runs.

