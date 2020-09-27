Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 9th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 9th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at SHARJAH. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 54 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

3 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 17 runs from the over.



13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 3 fours.

13 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 216 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Sep 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Donald Trump, Joe Biden prepare for first presidential debate. Here’s how
Sep 27, 2020 20:17 IST
Time for some fashion therapy
Sep 27, 2020 20:16 IST
No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held
Sep 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Amit Shah launches Destination North East-2020 to promote region’s tourism, culture and business
Sep 27, 2020 20:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.