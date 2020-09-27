Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:49 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 9th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 172/0. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 62 runs without losing any wicket.

10 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a four.

18 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Tom Curran which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

10 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a six.



13 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 11.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 230 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

