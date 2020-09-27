Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 9th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

At the end of 10 overs of the 9th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 110/0. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 52 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 7th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

19 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.



Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 11.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 220 runs.

