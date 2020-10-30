Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Preview: Winner takes all in this battle for play-off spot

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Preview: Winner takes all in this battle for play-off spot

IPL 2020: There is all to play for and both teams have enough international stars to produce a blockbuster contest.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Rahul Tewatia and KL Rahul an IPL 2020 match in UAE (Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab are looking to win their sixth match on the trot and take another giant stride towards making it to the playoffs of IPL 2020 and who will bet against them? They have played like a champion side in their last five matches and look in perfect shape.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand would hope their English stars, Archer, Stokes and Buttler can come up with some fine individual display to stop the Kings juggernaut.

KXIP are performing like a well-oiled unit now. Chris Gayle has added much needed x-factor to the batting while Chris Jordan has been reborn with the ball. Shami on the other hand has been excellent as leader of a bowling attack that is predominantly Indian.

Rajasthan would hope their Indian stars like Samson, Tewatia and Uthappa can also come up with the goods to match the firepower of the Kings.



The weakest link among all the departments in Rajasthan’s bowling. Their Indian medium pacers have struggled and the lack of a genuine wicket taking spinner is hurting the team big time.

With the amount of quality present in the Kings dug out, it will be interesting to see how Steve Smith marshalls his resources. His own form with the bat too will matter as he has often created trouble for his team due to his low strike rate and inability to get a move on.

There is all to play for and both teams have enough international stars to produce a blockbuster contest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Oct 30, 2020 00:50 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Oct 30, 2020 00:29 IST
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Oct 30, 2020 01:11 IST

latest news

New land laws realise dream of Pt Premnath Dogra, says J&K BJP
Oct 30, 2020 01:13 IST
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Oct 30, 2020 01:11 IST
‘Grave law and order situation’: Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Oct 30, 2020 01:10 IST
HC restrains Amravati Enclave developer from further construction
Oct 30, 2020 01:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.