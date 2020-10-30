IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Preview: Winner takes all in this battle for play-off spot

Kings XI Punjab are looking to win their sixth match on the trot and take another giant stride towards making it to the playoffs of IPL 2020 and who will bet against them? They have played like a champion side in their last five matches and look in perfect shape.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand would hope their English stars, Archer, Stokes and Buttler can come up with some fine individual display to stop the Kings juggernaut.

KXIP are performing like a well-oiled unit now. Chris Gayle has added much needed x-factor to the batting while Chris Jordan has been reborn with the ball. Shami on the other hand has been excellent as leader of a bowling attack that is predominantly Indian.

Rajasthan would hope their Indian stars like Samson, Tewatia and Uthappa can also come up with the goods to match the firepower of the Kings.

The weakest link among all the departments in Rajasthan’s bowling. Their Indian medium pacers have struggled and the lack of a genuine wicket taking spinner is hurting the team big time.

With the amount of quality present in the Kings dug out, it will be interesting to see how Steve Smith marshalls his resources. His own form with the bat too will matter as he has often created trouble for his team due to his low strike rate and inability to get a move on.

There is all to play for and both teams have enough international stars to produce a blockbuster contest.