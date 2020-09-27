Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, death overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Rajasthan Royals have won the 9th match of IPL 2020 by 4 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer with 85 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sanju Samson and Steven Smith who contributed 81 runs to the innings.

21 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 3 sixes.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 5 sixes scoring 30 runs from the over.



19 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Murugan Ashwin bowled only 3 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KXIP will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet KKR in their respective next matches.



