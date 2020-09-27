Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 9th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chasing a target of 224 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 55 runs for the loss of one wicket. Jos Buttler and Steven Smith started the chase for Rajasthan Royals, with Steven Smith still at the crease.

11 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami where he kept things tight.

The 3rd over was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. 11 runs came off the over along with a wicket.



14 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 5th over of the innings and gave away 11 runs off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 11.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 58/0. Rajasthan Royals need 169 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.3.

