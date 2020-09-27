Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 224 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 140 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

James Neesham bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by James Neesham who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 172/0. Rajasthan Royals need 84 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

