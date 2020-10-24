Sections
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:31 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 43rd match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 66/2. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 29 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Jason Holder bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 10 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six scoring 9 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.



Rashid Khan bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

