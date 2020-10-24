IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 43rd match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 88/5. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 22 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 14th over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 5.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 118 runs.

