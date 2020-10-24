Sections
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:25 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 43rd match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 126 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer with 32 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh who contributed 37 runs to the innings.

T Natarajan bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder.



The 19th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 127 at 6.3 runs per over.

