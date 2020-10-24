IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 127 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

8 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin.

The 9th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami. 6 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 66/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 57 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 5.7.

