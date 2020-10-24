IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.
Chasing a target of 127 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.
The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.
8 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one.
5 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.
4 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin.
The 9th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami. 6 runs came off the over along with a wicket.
The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 66/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 57 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 5.7.
