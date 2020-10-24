Sections
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 127 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 97 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

4 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.



10 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one.

8 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.5. At the same stage, KXIP were 88/5. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 30 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

