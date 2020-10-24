Sections
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:44 IST

KXIP have won the 43rd match of IPL 2020 by 12 runs, Sun Risers Hyderabad were bowled out for total of 114 runs in the 20th over. David Warner was the highest scorer with 35 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 56 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

8 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan which was an expensive one.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh where he kept things tight.



Chris Jordan bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh bowled only 5 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 1 run.

That brings us to the end of the match. KXIP will now face KKR at Sharjah whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet DC in their respective next matches.

