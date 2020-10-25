IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH: ‘It does hurt a lot,’ David Warner feels SRH players thought they ‘would get the runs easily’ against Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a chance to make a case for the top-four slot in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. They had restricted Kings XI Punjab to 126 in 20 overs after an impressive performance by the bowlers. It looked like SRH had the game in hand as they needed just 27 runs in 24 balls with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar on the crease. But they lost their last 7 wickets for just 14 runs and let the match slip out of their hands.

This led to SRH getting virtually knocked out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race as they now only have 8 points from 11 matches. It has been disappointing year for SRH as their frailties in the middle-order has led to their downfall. After failing to chase down a small target against KXIP, SRH skipper David Warner said he feels that his side got a bit complacent during the chase.

“In regards to our batting, we got off to a good start, but very disappointed. We did not get the job done. We probably got a bit complacent in the middle and we did not take the game on enough like we did in the previous game. I think we felt that we would get the runs easily but then we sort of let the balls get ahead of the runs,” Warner said in the post-match press conference.

“Yeah it does (hurt a lot). Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn’t get across the line. They bowled well with the new ball (his bowlers). Didn’t get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward.”

However, Warner praised the team’s bowling performance and said it was a “special day” for them.

“Our bowlers did an incredible job. They did an exceptional job through the middle period to take wickets. Today was a special day for them,” he said.

With this win, KXIP now has 10 points and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, SRH is in sixth place with 8 points.

(with ANI inputs)