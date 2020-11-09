IPL 2020: ‘Let Rishabh Pant loose, and let him entertain public, please’ - Brad Hogg to Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has not looked like himself in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020. While Pant is known as an explosive batsman who always takes charge against the bowling unit, he appears to be slightly more calm in the middle, and his strike rate has dipped considerably. Pant has also failed to gain any momentum and play a big innings for DC, something he has done in the past more than a few times.

The batsman has scored 287 runs in 13 games so far at an average of 28.70 and a strike rate of 109.12. Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg thinks that Pant has been instructed by DC head coach Ricky Ponting to play more conservatively and stay longer in the middle.

“I think Rishabh Pant has been told by Ricky Ponting to play a little more conservative this year. He wants him to bat right through the innings, have a lot more ‘not outs’ against his name,” Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Hogg said that Pant is an entertainer and holding him back is not in the best interests of Capitals. “This guy is a maverick. He’s an entertainer. He goes out there and he dominates bowling attacks. You can’t hold him back. Look at the last couple of series, he’s had strike-rates of over-150. He has taken the game away from the opposition players,” Hogg said.

“Take the shackles off him ahead of the next match, let him loose and let him entertain the public please, Ricky Ponting. We want to see the best of Rishabh Pant,” he further added.

DC will play the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Sunday.