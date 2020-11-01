CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: MS Dhoni & Co ready to tackle Gayle Force in Abu Dhabi

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings will face Kings XI Punjab in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabhi. Already ousted from the playoff race, MS Dhoni & Co will be playing their last game this season and hope to end the journey on a positive note. For the first time in the IPL history, they will finish the tournament at the bottom of the points table. While CSK play for pride, it’s a must-win situation for Rahul’s Kings XI. A 7-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals has already made their way to playoffs tougher. Even if they win this game, their chances will be hanging by a thread until the other match results go in their favour.

Follow the live updates of CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 match here: