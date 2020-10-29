CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Kolkata Knight Riders aim comeback against CSK

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th Indian Premier League 2020 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK, currently at the bottom of the points table, are already out of the playoff race and are only playing for their pride. MS Dhoni & Co could play a spoilsport to other teams fighting for their chances and Kolkata Knight Riders have to keep this fact in mind. Eoin Morgan’s side is coming into the contest after losing the previous fixture to KXIP. Since DC’s loss to Sunrisers have kept the doors to playoffs open, it’s time for KKR to pull up their socks as another loss can lead them out of the contention.
MS Dhoni is 1 run short of making 200 runs this season which has been one of his worst IPL seasons. His strike rate and average in IPL 2020 are the 2nd worst amongst all IPL seasons. Moreover, his 1 thirty plus score is currently the least he has scored in a season. If he fails to hit a fifty in the next 2 matches this will be the first season where he has not got at least 1 fifty plus score.
Lockie Ferguson has been a great addition to KKR’s bowling attack in IPL 2020. Despite entering late in the IPL 2020, Lockie has already bowled 21 out of 100 fastest deliveries of this IPL - 3rd most after Archer (41) and Rabada (28). Lockie also has the 2nd best economy among the 41 pacers who has bowled 10 or more overs in IPL 2020.
“That’s one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground. Hopefully we adjust to the conditions in Dubai. That’s the nature of the tournament, there are not many bad sides. Our fate is in our own hands in the last two games,” said KKR skipper Eoin Morgan after losing to KXIP
0: KKR have never defeated CSK twice in a single IPL
350: This could be Sunil Narine’s 350th T20 match
100: This could be Kuldeep Yadav’s 100th match across T20s
25: Karthik will be playing his 25th match against CSK in the IPL, 3rd most by a player against CSK in the IPL
Highest Team Total: 206/3 By Kings XI Punjab Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020
Lowest Team Total: 109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020
Highest Individual Score: 132 By KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020
Best Bowling Figures: 4/14 By Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) Against Mumbai Indians in 2014
Highest Partnership: 181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020
vs RCB - won by 8 wickets
vs MI - lost by 10 wickets
vs RR - lost by 7 wickets
vs DC - lost by 5 wickets
vs SRH - won by 20 runs
vs KXIP - lost by 8 wickets
vs DC - won by 59 runs
vs RCB - lost by 8 wickets
vs SRH - match tied, won in Super Over
vs MI - lost by 8 wickets
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth
