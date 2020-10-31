DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Delhi Capitals aim to bounce back with playoff spot at stake

DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: Beginning another double header week, where Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will square off against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the day at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Already qualified for the playoff, Mumbai Indians would look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table. They hold the first position with 16 points from 12 matches. DC, on the other hand, are under pressure after a hat-trick of losses. They are desperate to return to winning ways in order to seal their play-off place. Iyer & Co are placed third with 14 points from 12 games. The match against MI is extremely crucial as Delhi Capitals cannot afford to take things lightly. Another defeat might shatter their playoff hopes.

