DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals return to winning ways?

DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals, at one stage of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, looked like one of the favourites to win the title. But the team has hit a roadblock and four straight losses has put serious doubts in the team’s ability to get the job done this time around. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, have a similar story. They had a jittery start, but found form like rarely seen from RCB before in IPL. But three straight losses has brought a sense of doubts in RCB camp once again and fans are wondering if this would be another flop year for Kohli & co. A contest between these two teams to decide the 2nd placed-team in the top four is only fitting to the narrative of the tournament and will promise the fans a thrilling ride.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: