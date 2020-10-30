LIVE BLOG KXIP vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Rajasthan Royals out to spoil Kings XI Punjab’s party IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs RR: Rajasthan Royals will be looking to pull a leaf out of Chennai Super Kings and make it tough for KIngs XI Punjab to make it to the playoffs when they face each other in Match 50 of Indian Premier League in Sh... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 30, 2020 18:03 IST



KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score: In Match No. 50 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, a rising Kings XI Punjab face the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Kings XI Punjab have been a different side from the one that started out. Having lost six games in a row, KXIP have come back strong to win the next five and give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs. But as inspiring have KXIP been, the same cannot be said about Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith’s side is languishing at the bottom, placed 7th in the points-table and are a loss away from officially getting knocked out. On Thursday, the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings spoiled the party for Kolkata Knight Riders and RR will be hoping to do the same to KXIP on Friday. Follow the live updates of KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 match here: 18:03 hrs IST RR’s hero from the previous match Ben Stokes reflects on his transformation as a cricketer Since starting as a young, promising all-rounder during the 2013/14 Ashes Down Under, Ben Stokes today has emerged as one of the best cricketers in the world, let alone an all-arounder. Here, he looks back at his career and reflects on what lies ahead for him.



17:56 hrs IST Graeme Swann on Kings XI Punjab “Well Kings XI are a strong team, there is no doubt about that. Since Chris Gayle has come into the fold, they look like a completely different outfit. Rajasthan Royal have to believe in their overseas players because they have got some real talent, possibly the four most talented overseas players in Butler, Stokes, Smith and Archer and they have go out there and play fearless cricket. At the end of the day, if those guys don’t win it, Tewatia will.”





17:49 hrs IST The Steve Smith conundrum for Royals Smith’s form has been blowing hot and cold this season. He has scored 276 runs at SR of 129.57, which by the way, is the second most for RR in IPL 2020 after Sanju Samson.





17:42 hrs IST How Gayle’s arrival has impacted KXIP - Gayle scored 51 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 175.86 in the last match against KKR - Since Gayle’s introduction, he has scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 despite playing at an unfavorable number 3 position. - Since Gayle’s introduction, only Rahul (208) has scored more runs for KXIP. - His introduction in the starting 11 has solved KXIP’s troublesome no 3 position, before Gayle KXIP had used 5 different players at no 3 with none of them playing more than 2 innings.





17:35 hrs IST KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score: Playoff equation for Rajasthan Royals - Rajasthan Royals have won 5 games out of the total 12 games played and are sitting with 10 points. - RR have their next clash against KXIP and later against KKR - RR can get to max 14 points if they win both games and they can qualify if: - They win their remaining two games



- SRH lose one of their remaining two games - KXIP lose their remaining two games - KKR lose their remaining two games - With RR’s NRR being low as -0.505, they would require a big margin win to have a high NRR and reserve their place in the playoffs





17:28 hrs IST What KXIP hope should happen - - Even if KKR gets to 16 points, KXIP can still qualify with 14 points if: - DC or RCB lose all their remaining games - SRH lose one or their last two remaining games - KXIP get to 14 points by winning one of their last two games by a larger margin so that they have a high NRR over that of DC/RCB and RR





17:21 hrs IST The Playoff race: What KXIP need to do - With 2 matches left in the league stage they face RR and CSK in their upcoming fixture. - Their net run rate is -0.049, hence they would have a better chance if they win both their remaining games and reach the 16-point mark. - KXIP can make it to play offs even if they win one game if: - KKR lose one of their last two remaining games - SRH lose one of their remaining two games - KXIP will get to 14 points by winning one of their last two games by a larger margin so that they have a high NRR over that of KKR and RR.





17:14 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: How can Rajasthan Royal stop Chris Gayle? Ever since Chris Gayle has returned to the fold for Kings XI Punjab, they have won all five matches with the Universe Boss getting two half-centuries. The Sharjah Cricket Ground isn’t really the biggest of stadiums and the Gayle threat will loom large. However, Aakash Chopra has an idea as to how RR can send Gayle packing early. Click here to find out...





17:07 hrs IST What happened the last time? The previous match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals ended up being a run fest, with both teams scoring over 200 runs, but it was Sanju Samson’s half-century and an incredible knock of Rahul Tewatia that helped RR edge KXIP.



