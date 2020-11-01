KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: One last chance at staying alive for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RR: With Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be eyeing a win to give themselves a shot at the playoffs of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.
KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score: As the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2020 approaches its end, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in Match 54 of the season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals are coming off back-to-back wins against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab and they’d be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins against KKR, who on the contrary, have lost both their previous games to CSK and KXIP. With playoff spots still up for grabs, it’s do-or-die time for either team, as a win for win will send the other one packing. The last time these two faced off, it was KKR who emerged victorious by 37 runs after their bowlers did a fine job to restrict RR to 137/9 in chase of 175. However, KKR have blown hot and cold since, while RR have shown improvement. It’s Morgan vs Smith as we get ready for the final double-header of this IPL.
KKR took honours in the first battle between the two sides with Dinesh Karthik’s men doing a fine job with the ball to defend 174. There wasn’t a single half-century in the KKR innings, but there were plenty of starts provided by the likes of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell. The Royals’ batting simply never got going and even though Tom Curran provided a late burst to score a half-century, they fell short by 37 runs.
Hello and welcome to the last weekend double-header of the IPL 2020, in which Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will jostle for once last shot at the playoffs. With one game to go for both teams, KKR and RR are placed seventh and eighth respectively on the points table, with 12 points each and a win for either side here will keep them in contention. However, KKR’s net run-rate is a bit of a concern for there and considering it, they have a mountain to climb. Stay tuned for more updates as we build steadily towards the match.