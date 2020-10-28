MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Can Virat Kohli’s Bangalore bounce back against Mumbai Indians?

MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: All eyes will be on Mumbai Indians camp when they take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. A lot has been spoken about MI captain Rohit Sharma in the past couple of days especially with him not being included in the Indian squads for Australia. Rohit has missed the past two games for MI, but was seen practicing at the nets indicating that he might be fit to take the field against RCB. But then, him not being included in India squads has further led to questions being raised on his fitness. This contest will clear all the doubts as MI will either continue with Kieron Pollard as captain, or Rohit will step out to play. RCB, meanwhile, will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: