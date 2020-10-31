RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Injury cloud over Saha as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs SRH: There are concerns over Wriddhiman Saha’s fitness, who sustained a groin strain during his team’s previous match when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of the 2020 Indian Premier...
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Score: In Match 52 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad with an eye of the playoffs. With 14 points, RCB are on the verge of joining Mumbai Indians as the second team to enter the playoffs, while at the same time, SRH are in desperate need of a win, one that may keep their chances alive. With two matches left, there will be no room for complacency for SRH, who are on 10 points with five wins. This IPL tournament is being fiercely contested with teams that once looked down and out making a resurgence of sorts. SRH fell short of RCB’s target by 10 runs the last time these teams did battle, but ever since, it’s been a bit of a contrast in the fortunes of both teams. The match also reignites the rivalry between Virat Kohli and David Warner. The equation is simple for both teams. If RCB win, they are all but through, and if SRH lose, they go home.
“Expectations are always high from Virat Kohli. He must be disappointed from his performance against Mumbai Indians. It was a big game, and he had gone to bat at a good position, but he was unable to find his rhythm. We have not see the best of Virat Kohli in this tournament yet. And this is a good thing for RCB that he has scored runs, but his best is yet to come, and still they are at 14 points,” Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo.
Rashid Khan has taken joint most 16 wickets in the middle overs and has conceded at an economy of 4.84, best by a bowler in the middle overs. SRH are the only team along with RCB who have 4 bowlers with less than an economy of 7 in the middle overs (7-16).
SRH face RCB hoping to continue their dominance in the middle overs. SRH have taken 33 wickets from overs 7 to 16, joint most by a team in the middle overs. They have an economy of 6.76, best by a team in the middle overs.
SRH seemed to have cracked their opening woes with Wriddhiman Saha producing a blazing innings of 87 against Delhi Capitals the other night. But there is a chance that he may not play tonight’s game after suffering a groin injury earlier this week.“Unfortunately, he’s (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn’t too bad,” Warner had said.
Chasing doesn’t seem to be SRH’s strongest trait. Out of the six matches they have lost, five have come when SRH have been chasing. This includes the Super Over defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.
After sustaining a hamstring injury in the match against Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the 2020 IPL, claimed a report in Sports Tak
In the previous two matches, bottom-ranked teams have upset a top ranked side. On Thursday, it was the Chennai Super Kings who spoiled the party for KKR, and on Friday, Rajasthan Royals did the same to Kings XI Punjab. SRH, who are one defeat away from guaranteed elimination, will be hoping to take a leaf out of CSK and RR’s book.
The last time RCB and SRH did battle seems so long back. It was only the third match of IPL 2020 in which RCB edged SRH by 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers scored half-centuries to take RCB to 163, in reply to which SRH’s chase, after a decent start, went off wheels thanks to a middle-order collapse. Once Jonny Bairstow fell for 63, No. 5 to No. 11 batsmen fell in single digits.
A very warm welcome to all our viewers, to the last weekend double-header of IPL 2020. Although Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in Dubai, let that match not take away the attention from an equally potential blockbuster that is headed your way. Now, the rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad may not be spoken of highly, there’s plenty at stake in this match tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With 14 points, RCB are one win away from all but sealing a place in the IPL playoffs, whereas on the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are hanging on by a thread. A loss here for David Warner and his team will send them backing, but a win would really make things interesting. Not only will it keep them alive mathematically, a result inSRH’s favour will extend RCB’s wait and make the fight really interesting. We’ve done our bit to get you all psyched up. Follow us here to keep track of all updates related to the match.