SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Delhi Capitals look to secure Playoff spot, battle of survival for Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs DC: Placed at the top-half of the points table, Delhi Capitals would look to seal the playoff berth when they square off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 47th Indian Premier League 2020 match in Dubai. DC’s winning streak was dented with two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. But they would aim a strong comeback and earn two valuable points to take their tally to 16, which will solidify their position playoffs. On the other hand, win is the only option for SRH as their playoff chances are hanging by a thread. They are currently placed 7th with 8 points in their kitty. In order to make into the knockouts, they need to win their remaining three matches and hope all other match results go in their favour.

