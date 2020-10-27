SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Delhi Capitals look to secure Playoff spot, battle of survival for Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs DC: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take the field against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals in the 47th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs DC: Placed at the top-half of the points table, Delhi Capitals would look to seal the playoff berth when they square off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 47th Indian Premier League 2020 match in Dubai. DC’s winning streak was dented with two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. But they would aim a strong comeback and earn two valuable points to take their tally to 16, which will solidify their position playoffs. On the other hand, win is the only option for SRH as their playoff chances are hanging by a thread. They are currently placed 7th with 8 points in their kitty. In order to make into the knockouts, they need to win their remaining three matches and hope all other match results go in their favour.
Follow the Live Updates of SRH vs DC IPL 2020 match here
Shreyas Iyer & Co had a commendable season so far. 7 wins from 11 games have put them on the second spot of the points table. However, Delhi Capitals had a tough time in their previous two encounters. Back-to-back losses have definitely hurt the unit but they would look to shrug it off and bounce back with a win.
Let’s have a look at the squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently languishing at the penultimate spot on the points table with 8 points. It has been an extremely rough season for the Orange Army as they managed to win only 4 games out of 11. Currently they are in a situation where win is the only option and they have to depend on other match results as well.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 47th IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Another cracking of a contest is here where both SRH and DC will try their level best to come out victorious. A win for DC will take them to the table top and confirm their berth in the play-off. Whereas if SRH win, their playoff hopes will get a new life. More or less, it’s a ‘perform or perish’ scenario for David Warner & Co.