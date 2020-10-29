IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: In Match 49 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will battle with Chennai Super Kings to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. CSK may have been eliminated from the tournament but can play party spoilers for KKR. KKR won the battle in Round 1 of IPL 2020 and will be hoping for an encore.

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs KKR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/