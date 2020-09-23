IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on TV and Online

The Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to open their campaign in this season of Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The team led by Dinesh Karthik failed to reach the playoffs, and hence will be eager to bounce back from last season’s disappointment. Rohit Sharma-led MI will be entering the contest after losing to CSK in their opening game, and will be feeling the pressure. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 23rd).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KKR vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.