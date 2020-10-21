IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

RCB skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his century as KKR’s Dinesh Karthik looks on during the Indian Premier League 2019. (PTI)

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: In Match 39 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore to cement their spot in the top-four. KKR barely managed to overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match as they game went into a Super Over. They would hope their batting department can fire on Wednesday as they look to stay in the top-four. Meanwhile, RCB will also hope to secure their position in third position with a win over KKR. They have performed admirably in the 13th season with both batting and bowling complementing each other.

Here’s all you need to know about KKR vs RCB IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/