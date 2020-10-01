Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs MI: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson in good spirits ahead of their IPL match (Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: In Match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will do battle with Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are coming off narrow defeats in their previous encounter and while all eyes will be on the Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul battle, MI and KXIP would be eager to get back to winning ways.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians’ pace battery in for Rahul-Mayank test

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

Also Read | Rohit Sharma two runs away from joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in exclusive club

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Also Read | KL Rahul likely to test the same XI against Mumbai Indians

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 1).

Also Read | Rohit Sharma’s unchanged XI can do wonders against Kings XI Punjab

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 15:55 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Oct 01, 2020 15:57 IST
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Oct 01, 2020 15:52 IST

latest news

Sero survey: Prevalence of antibodies at former hotspots in Pune
Oct 01, 2020 16:02 IST
Curbs on tobacco products will help the fight against Covid, boost the economy
Oct 01, 2020 16:04 IST
Largest contact tracing study in India shows Covid’s main transmission
Oct 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Donald Trump says he ‘enjoyed’ debate with Joe Biden
Oct 01, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.