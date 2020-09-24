Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game of the season of Indian Premier League 2020. Follow live action on Hotstar.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are all smiles. (RCB/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will headline Match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday. The match pits two of India’s finest batsmen against each other as captains – KL Rahul vs Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are coming off a win in their first match of the season and key will be to sustain the momentum.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in the UAE.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore look to build on good form

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

