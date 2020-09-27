Sections
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KXIP vs RR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kings XI Punjab players react after the wicket of Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel during the cricket match of IPL 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (PTI)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab opened their win account with an impressive performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. KL Rahul scored the first hundred of IPL 2020 against RCB and will against be looking to power his side to victory when they face Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith-led RR won their first game in Sharjah by beating Chennai Super Kings with a power-packed batting display.

Now both the side will be facing each other at the Sharjah Stadium on Sunday and would be looking to build on the victory in their last match.

READ| RR Predicted XI vs KXIP: Jos Buttler’s return strengthens Rajasthan Royals

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 Live Streaming:



Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjabvs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sharjah Stadium in UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 27th).

READ | KXIP vs RR Preview: Can Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals find an answer for KL Rahul?

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

