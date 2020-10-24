IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

Sunrisers Hyderbad Captain David Warner and his teammates celebrate the wicket of Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (PTI)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: In Match 43 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad to get a spot in the top-four. KXIP are on a three game winning streak after a lethargic start to the season. They would hope their batting and bowling department can fire again on Saturday as they look to move up to the top-four. Meanwhile, SRH are in a do-or-die scenario as a loss against KXIP would virtually rule them out from the playoffs.

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/