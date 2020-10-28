IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live Streaming: In Match 48 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in a return match. With one win away from securing a place in the playoffs, four-time champs MI will be eyeing to square it up against RCB, who edged them in a Super Over earlier in the tournament. MI will once again be without their regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Here’s all you need to know about MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/