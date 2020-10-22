Sections
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RR vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Rajasthan Royals and unrisers Hyderabad .

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch (IPL/Twitter)

Rajatshan Royals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The contest will pit two of the astounding players – Steve Smith and David Warner – against each other. They had terrific competition in their last clash where the RR middle order put a phenomenal show and snatched victory from SRH. Tonight, it would turn more intense as both sides will look for solidifying their playoff chances.

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs SRH IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

