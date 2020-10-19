LIVE BLOG IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RR Match Today: Will Chennai vs Royals see more of Super Over madness? CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Match 37: Follow live score and updates of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings vs Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Follow live score and updates of IPL Match Today. By hindustantimes.com | Oct 19, 2020 17:56 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): The two bottom-placed teams at the moment in Indian Premier league 2020 Points Table - Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings - will meet each other in Abu Dhabi on Monday. For MS Dhoni’s CSK, this game is a chance to stack up a much-needed win and two points to increase their chances of making it to the playoffs. For Steve Smith’s RR, a similar opportunity is at stake, and the former Aussie captain will be eager to make the most of it. RR made a change in their batting order the last time around with Robin Uthappa coming up and Jos Buttler going down and the strategy seemed to work, so it is likely that Royals will stick to same batting order. CSK, though, may rethink the strategy of sending Sam Curran to open the innings. Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: 18:00 hrs IST TOSS in 1 HOUR: Steve Smith vs MS Dhoni The toss in Abu Dhabi between the two teams Steve Smith and MS Dhoni will take place in 1 hour. What should the captain elect after winning toss?



17:55 hrs IST CSK vs RR Live Score and Updates, IPL 2020 The biggest question in everyone mind is: Will Dwayne Bravo play today? Well, the answer is no. Stephen Fleming had said after previous match that CSK Bravo might be out for two weeks now. BIG BLOW FOR CSK!





17:50 hrs IST Do you agree with MS Dhoni? “Too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one, there is water flowing from another,” MS Dhoni had said after CSK’s previous defeat. Do you think there are too many plugs in CSK team this season?





17:45 hrs IST CSK are ready to rumble Chennai Super Kings have worked hard in the past few days as shown in the footage below. Will the hard work bore fruits?





17:40 hrs IST CSK vs RR - Head to Head CSK vs RR Head to Head Records Total number of matches played: 23 Matches won by CSK: 14 Matches won by RR: 9



Matched played in India: 19 (CSK 11, RR 8) Matches played in UAE: 2 (CSK 1, RR 1) CSK average score against RR: 165 RR average score against CSK: 158 Most runs for CSK: 452 (MS Dhoni) Most runs for RR: 164 (Sanju Samson) Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja) Most wickets for RR: 6 (Jofra Archer) Most catches for CSK: 14 (MS Dhoni) Most catches for RR: 5 (Jos Buttler)





17:35 hrs IST MS Dhoni on cusp of IPL greatness Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th IPL match on Monday, becoming the first player in history do so!





17:30 hrs IST CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score: Stats attack Nuggets: • 200: Dhoni will become the first player in IPL to play 200 matches. • 21: Runs Smith needs to score 1000 runs for RR in IPL. • 6: Runs Dhoni needs to complete 4000 runs for CSK in IPL, will become the 2nd player after Raina.



• 5: Runs Rayudu needs to reach 5000 T20 runs. ` • 66: Runs Bravo needs to complete 1000 runs for CSK in IPL. • 1: 6 Smith needs to reach 100 T20 6s. • 28: Tom Curran needs 28 runs to reach 1000 T20 runs. • 1: Ankit Rajpoot is 1 wicket away from 100 T20 wickets. • 5: Wickets Tye needs to reach 200 T20 Wickets. • 100: Runs Miller needs to reach 7000 T20 Runs. • 63: Runs Curran needs to reach 1000 T20 runs. ` • 2: 4s Faf du Plessis needs to reach 200 4s in IPL. • 31: Runs Needed by Jadeja to reach 2500 T20 runs. ` • 21.50: Jadeja has taken 16 wickets against RR at an avg of 21.50, his best against a current IPL opponent. • 55: Runs Samson Needs to reach 2500 runs in IPL. • 57: Runs Needed by Uthappa needed to reach 600 runs vs CSK in IPL, will become the 4th player to do so. • 60: Unadkat’s average vs CSK his worst against any team • 51: Runs Needed by Dhoni needed to reach 500 runs vs RR in IPL, will become the 7 th player to do so.





17:25 hrs IST Another Super Over tonight? It was a crazy Sunday last night when two matches saw three Super Overs in total! First it was KKR vs SRH that went to a Super Over in which the Eoin Morgan side picked up the win. Then it was KXIP vs MI in which the match went to two Super Overs to finally be decided in KL Rahul’s team favour. Will the madness of Super Over spill on to Monday?





17:20 hrs IST RR vs CSK: Full Squads Squads: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Aniruddha Joshi, David Miller, Varun Aaron Chennai Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif





17:15 hrs IST RR Predicted XI against CSK Here is our Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings. Who all have you selected in your Dream XI teams? RR Predicted XI against CSK: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi





17:10 hrs IST CSK Predicted XI against RR Got your Dream XI teams sorted? Take a look at our CSK Predicted Playing XI against RR tonight. CSK Predicted XI against RR: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi.





17:05 hrs IST RR captain Steve Smith on loss to RCB “Very disappointing as we played really well for a majority of the game [against RCB]. Two games in a row now that we were in the box seat and had our chances to win.” RR captain Steve Smith





17:00 hrs IST CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on loss to DC “The boys have been working pretty hard. We do a lot of catching, put them under pressure, but it does come down to grabbing key moments on the day. And unfortunately we couldn’t and paid a pretty heavy price. One day (break) can be a lot different to the next, we could take blinders in Abu Dhabi.” - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming





16:55 hrs IST STATS ATTACK - MS Dhoni will become the first player to feature in 200 IPL games - CSK have lost the fewest wickets in the middle-overs (12) while RR have lost the most (27). Interestingly, both score at the same rate in this phase - 7.68. - Sanju Samson, the man-of-the-match in the reverse fixture, has scored just 77 runs in his last seven innings and has batted just 73 balls.





16:45 hrs IST IPL 2020 Form Guide: CSK vs RR CSK in last 5 matches: W L L W L RR in Last 5 Matches: L L W L L





16:40 hrs IST IPL 2020 Points Table position: CSK vs RR At this moment, both CSK and RR are at 6 points in 9 games having won only three matches. But RR have a slightly lower Net Run Rate than MS Dhoni’s team and hence CSK are at no. 7th position, while RR are at no. 8th position.





16:35 hrs IST CSK vs RR: Head to head stats Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 14 | RR 8)



