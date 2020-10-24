LIVE BLOG KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score: Delhi Capitals close to securing playoff berth, Knight Riders look prolong their wait KKR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Today’s Match: Delhi Capitals are one win away from securing a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League, but despite looking slightly insipid of late, Kolkata Knight Riders would love to pull out all the stops and make... By hindustantimes.com | Oct 24, 2020 14:04 IST



IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): In Match 42 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It is the first match of the first double-header of the week and holds contrasting significance for both sides. A win here for Delhi Capitals will make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs, while KKR winning will keep them alive in the hunt for a place in the final four. KKR are coming off an embarrassing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which saw them put a fragile performance with the bat, scoring just 84 for the loss of 8 wickets batting first. The Capitals on the other hand, are coming off a defeat themselves, against Kings XI Punjab, who beat DC by five wickets. Follow live updates of IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: 14:04 hrs IST Will DC drop Shaw for Rahane? After scoring 179 runs in the first five matches, Shaw has struggled to get going, with just 30 runs in the previous five games, including two ducks. With the playoffs approaching it may not be a bad idea to give Shaw some time to clear his head, especially when they have an experienced campaigner in Ajinkya Rahane up their ranks. Bulk of Rahane’s success in IPL has come while opening the innings and although with scores of 15, 2 and 8 may not be encouraging signs, Rahane the opener can always be tried out. What say, Capitals?



13:57 hrs IST KKR face the Russell, Narine question The absence of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell was felt big time in KKR’s match against RCB. While Russell was out with an injured knee, Narine complained of a niggle and was kept out of the XI. You have to believe that if Narine is even 80 percent fit, KKR will play him in today’s match. Although, no official news has come out yet regarding the fitness of the two players.





13:50 hrs IST Pat Cummins feeling the heat! The most expensive foreign buy in the history if IPL, Australia’s Pat Cummins has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Cummins has picked up just three wickets at an average of 98.67 and has gone wicketless in 7 out of 10 matches in IPL 2020, a season in which fast bowlers have tasted success. Ask Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or Trent Boult.





13:43 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs DC: KKR’s fast bowling woes KKR’s fast bowlers have struggled in IPL 2020, they have picked up 28 wickets, the least by any team’s fast bowlers. Overall KKR’s fast bowlers have an economy of 8.73, only 2 teams have a worse economy rate in IPL 2020.





13:36 hrs IST Kuldeep Yadav on target!





13:29 hrs IST Happy Birthday, Wriddhiman Saha. Will he get a game later on today?





13:22 hrs IST KKR vs DC Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan can’t stop, won’t stop At the beginning of the tournament, we bet that not many would have put their money on Shikhar Dhawan if they were asked to name the top five batsmen they’re eager to see perform in IPL 2020. How wrong have they all been? Dhawan has turned a new leaf, becoming the first cricketer to notch up back to back centuries in the IPL. Just the kind of confidence he needed ahead of a tough Australia tour lying ahead. Here’s what former India batsman and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has to say about Dhawan’s fabulous form this IPL season.





13:15 hrs IST How good has Kagiso Rabada been? With 21 wickets, Rabada is some distance ahead of his contemporaries. The South Africa fast bowler has showed why he’s one of the best young fast bowlers going around at the moment. More so, the quality of his wickets is what has made him stand out in IPL 2020. Here is a report of how Rabada has fared this season.





13:08 hrs IST What can KKR conjure to get better with the bat? KKR’s performance with the bat, which saw them score just 84 runs for the loss of 8 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore must have served as an eye opener for Eoin Morgan and his team. Given, RCB bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj were disciplined, but you don’t expect a line up such as KKR to not even score a 100. Plenty of issues are plaguing them, one of which is a muddled batting order. Rahul Tripathi is constantly being shuffled up and down and the absence of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell is only making it worse for the two-time champions.





13:01 hrs IST IPL 2020, Live Score: What’s eating Prithvi Shaw? Having begun the tournament with two half-centuries, Prithvi Shaw has endured quite the dip in form. His last three innings have produced scores of 0, 0 and 7. And what’s worse is that he’s even made Sunil Gavaskar angry of his approach. Shaw’s attacking nature forces him to go after the bowling early on, and in the process, he ends up playing a reckless shot that brings about his downfall. He needs to curb it if he doesn’t wish to face the axe before the knockouts.





12:54 hrs IST The race for the Playoffs is underway! Well, we are at a crucial juncture in the IPL 2020. Each result from here onward will have a massive effect on teams and their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. With CSK suffering yet another defeat to Mumbai Indians, their campaign is over. which all the more intensifies the equation between the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, since Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore look formidable enough





12:47 hrs IST What happened the first time around? In Match 16 of the tournament, when KKR and DC faced each other, it was a run-fest with both teams scoring in excess of 200. Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw took DC to an imposing 228/4 and while KKR tried, they fell short by 18 runs. Rest assured, with the pitches slowing down, 200 looks tough to get.



