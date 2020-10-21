IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match Today: Morgan and Kohli’s tactical supremacy at stake as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Match 39: Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match No. 39 of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. KKR have the chance to catch RCB with a win today...
IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The race to play-offs in Indian Premier League 2020 has suddenly turned interesting with KXIP’s hat-trick of wins. KKR too strengthen their position at No.4 with a Super Over win against SRH but Eoin Morgan has a few problems with their being a question mark on Andre Russell’s fitness. Sunil Narine is expected to return but if he takes Russell’s place then it will leave a hole in the KKR middle-order. Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, will look to exploit that attack KKR at the top when these two sides meet in Abu Dhabi today.
Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli are arguably two of the most successful captains going around in world cricket. It’s true they are blessed with two great sides when it comes to international cricket but their shrewd tactics often act as the catalyst for that success. In IPL, however, both of them haven’t tasted much success while Morgan is only 2 match old, Kohli is yet to replicate his international record with RCB. Today, it will be a test of tactical acumen of these two captains.
This is a clash that is guaranteed to make changes in the top four. If KKR win today, they will catch RCB with 12 points but if they don’t RCB will go past Mumbai Indians and take the second spot behind the leaders Delhi Capitals.