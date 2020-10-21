IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match Today: Morgan and Kohli’s tactical supremacy at stake as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The race to play-offs in Indian Premier League 2020 has suddenly turned interesting with KXIP’s hat-trick of wins. KKR too strengthen their position at No.4 with a Super Over win against SRH but Eoin Morgan has a few problems with their being a question mark on Andre Russell’s fitness. Sunil Narine is expected to return but if he takes Russell’s place then it will leave a hole in the KKR middle-order. Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, will look to exploit that attack KKR at the top when these two sides meet in Abu Dhabi today.

