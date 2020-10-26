KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders look to retain 4th spot against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 Live Score: High on confidence Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to continue their winning spree as the take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 46th Indian Premier Legue (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah. After languishing in the bottom for quite a long time, KXIP ended their losing streak a couple of weeks ago. They have already defeated the three table toppers - MI, DC and RCB. And now, they are set to lock horns with fourth placed KKR. Th Knight Riders are coming in the contest after outclassing Delhi Capitals and wll definitely put all their efforst to retain their spot. It’s a must-win scenario for both teams as the victorious side edges close to the playoffs.

