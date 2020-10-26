This site uses cookies

LIVE BLOG

KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders look to retain 4th spot against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the 46th Indian Premier Legue (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah.

By hindustantimes.com | Oct 26, 2020 16:48 IST

IPL 2020 Live Score: High on confidence Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to continue their winning spree as the take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 46th Indian Premier Legue (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah. After languishing in the bottom for quite a long time, KXIP ended their losing streak a couple of weeks ago. They have already defeated the three table toppers - MI, DC and RCB. And now, they are set to lock horns with fourth placed KKR. Th Knight Riders are coming in the contest after outclassing Delhi Capitals and wll definitely put all their efforst to retain their spot. It’s a must-win scenario for both teams as the victorious side edges close to the playoffs.

Follow the live updates of KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match here:

16:45 hrs IST

KXIP in last five matches

vs SRH: won by 12 runs

vs DC: won by 5 wickets

vs MI: match tied, won in 2nd Super Over

vs RCB: won by 8 wickets

vs KKR: lost by 2 runs

16:40 hrs IST

KKR vs KXIP: Head to head records

Total matches - 26

KKR win - 18

KXIP win - 8

16:35 hrs IST

KKR vs KXIP: Squads of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

16:30 hrs IST

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP

Hello and welcome to the live blog of 46th IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. It’s going to be a cracker of a contest as both teams will be fighting for a position in top four. KXIP are currently in a dream form and are capable of posing threat to Eoin Morgan & Co. KKR, on the other hand, cannot afford any mistake on the field tonight. Pressure is equal on both sides. Only mantra to follow - perform, win and inch closer to the knockouts.

