KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders look to retain 4th spot against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 Live Score: High on confidence Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to continue their winning spree as the take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 46th Indian Premier Legue (IPL) 2020 match in Sharjah. After languishing in the bottom for quite a long time, KXIP ended their losing streak a couple of weeks ago. They have already defeated the three table toppers - MI, DC and RCB. And now, they are set to lock horns with fourth placed KKR. Th Knight Riders are coming in the contest after outclassing Delhi Capitals and wll definitely put all their efforst to retain their spot. It’s a must-win scenario for both teams as the victorious side edges close to the playoffs.
Follow the live updates of KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match here:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth
Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 46th IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. It’s going to be a cracker of a contest as both teams will be fighting for a position in top four. KXIP are currently in a dream form and are capable of posing threat to Eoin Morgan & Co. KKR, on the other hand, cannot afford any mistake on the field tonight. Pressure is equal on both sides. Only mantra to follow - perform, win and inch closer to the knockouts.