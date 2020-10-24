KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live: KXIP aim to continue winning spree against SRH

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kings XI Punjab are set to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It would be an interesting face-off to watch out for as both sides will try their luck to edge closer to the playoffs. Once a bottom-dwellers, KXIP are currently on a winning spree. They are coming into the contest with three consecutive victories. With 8 points in kitty, they would like to add two more points to it when they take the field tonight. At the same time, David Warner & Co are in a position where win is the only option. They won their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders clinically and need to continue the momentum tonight as well. Either they perform to be in the race to playoff or perish.

