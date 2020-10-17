IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs RCB Match Today: Can Virat Kohli’s RCB surpass Steve Smith’s RR test?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The battle between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket is always a treat to watch and when they face off against each other in the Indian Premier League, it becomes an even more of a spectacle. This is a challenge that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Kohli would not like to lose, especially with India tour of Australia so close. This is a chance for both India and Australia captain to get one psychological up over each other. For Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, there might be more troubles brewing as according to certain rumours, there is a chance that he might be stepping down as RR captain. Who knows, this IPL 2020 match between RR and RCB decides the fate.

