IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRH Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out

IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRH Match Today: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers have won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Stadium. Kane Williamson misses out for tonight's game and gets replaced by the West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder. Also, Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Basil Thampi. RR, on the other hand, have fielded the same eleven. Both sides will try out their luck for the sake of playoff ticket. RR are placed sixth on the points table with 8 points and are coming into the contest after thumping Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. SRH are 7th placed and have faced three straight losses to their credit. With time running out, David Warner & Co need to pull out something out of the box in tonight's face-off. Follow the live updates of RR vs SRH IPL 2020 match LIVE UPDATES 19:29 hrs IST Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes out to bat Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes are out to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sandeep Sharma begins the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad.



19:20 hrs IST RR vs SRH Live Updates: Natarajan - biggest threat to RR Natarajan’s 11 wickets are the most by an uncapped Indian bowler in IPL. Among Indian fast bowlers only Shami and Bumrah have taken more wickets in IPL 2020. 9 out of his 11 wickets have been top 6 batsmen, highlighting his ability to take key wickets of opposition batsmen. Natarajan has an economy of 6.71 in Powerplay, 8th best in IPL 2020.





19:15 hrs IST Jason Holder returns for SRH Jason Holder is back for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He is 51 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20s.





19:06 hrs IST RR vs SRH: Playing XIs of both teams Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi





19:05 hrs IST Steve Smith at Toss RR skipper Steve Smith at toss: “I was looking to bat. We have been playing IPL for a long time. It was a good win the other night (against CSK). We are heading in the right direction, playing good cricket.”





19:03 hrs IST David Warner speaks at the toss SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. He said, “I think too much is not going to change with the track. We have the big man Jason Holder coming in and Nadeem comes in for Thampi.”





19:00 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRH: Toss Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss, opted to bowl first





18:50 hrs IST Pitch Report “It’s a great surface. The groundsman has done a fantastic job. There’s a bit of grass on top, but it’s dry and hard underneath. This pitch, under lights, has quickened up a little bit. Little bit of dew settling in, not heavy to notice. If you are batting first and if you are not getting the pace off the pitch, don’t fight in. Settle in, rotate strike and pick your areas against the poor balls,” - Kumar Sangakkara





18:45 hrs IST 15 minutes to toss





18:40 hrs IST In-match stats • 0: SRH has not won a match chasing a target in IPL 2020 • 250th: T20 match for M Pandey if he takes the field vs RR • 3/3: Rashid Khan has dismissed J Buttler 3 times in 3 innings in IPL • 37: runs R Khan needs to complete 1000 T20 runs.



• 51: runs S Samson needs to complete 500 runs vs SRH, he will 3rd batsman to score 500 runs vs SRH in IPL after Shane Watson and Virat Kohli. • 28: Tom Curran needs 28 runs to reach 1000 T20 runs. • 1: Ankit Rajpoot is 1 wicket away from 100 T20 wickets. • 5: Wickets Tye needs to reach 200 T20 Wickets. • 100: Runs Miller needs to reach 7000 T20 Runs. • 1: more six S Smith needs to complete 100 sixes in T20s • 51: Holder needs 51 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20s. • 5: Wickets S Kaul needs to take 50 wickets for SRH. • 1: wicket Sandeep Sharma needs to complete 100 IPL wickets





18:35 hrs IST Rajasthan Royals leave for the venue





18:30 hrs IST RR vs SRH: Qualification for Playoffs *RR and SRH are currently languishing in the 6th and 7th places with 8 and 6 points respectively. The road to qualification seems to be hard as RR play 2 out of the current top 4 in 2 out of their remaining 3 fixtures. SRH play 3 out of their remaining 4 fixtures against the current top 4. * A loss for RR will mean they might finish on 14 points (if they win their next 3 matches) which might still allow them to qualify. Their Net Run Rate which is the 2nd worst might be a concern *A loss to SRH will mean they might finish on 14 points (if they win their next 4 matches) which might still allow them to qualify. With the 3rd best Run Rate SRH will be able to leapfrog RR into the top 4





18:25 hrs IST SRH’s key pacer - T Natarajan Natarajan in the last few matches has picked up his performances. In the last match against KKR, he took 2 wickets dismissing the dangerous Tripathi and Russell. In the last 4 matches he has taken 6 wickets compared to 5 wickets in the first 5 matches. He is SRH’s leading wicket taker with 11 wickets, no other SRH fast bowler has picked up more than 8 wickets.





18:20 hrs IST Samson’s fall in IPL 2020 Sanju Samson who was in the limelight at the start of this season by smashing a back to back fifties in the first two game for Royals have faded post these knocks. In the next 8 games, he has failed to cross 30 runs mark and has 6 single digit score in it including two ducks. In the last 8 matches he has managed to score just 77 runs at an average of 9.63 which is 87.89 % worse than his average in the first two games. His strike rate in the last 8 games has dropped by more than 50% compared to his was strike rate of 214.86.





18:15 hrs IST Rashid Khan sweats it out in the nets





18:05 hrs IST SRH Predicted XI against RR SRH Predicted XI against RR: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.





18:00 hrs IST RR’s predicted XI vs SRH RR Predicted XI against SRH: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi





17:55 hrs IST RR vs SRH: Some interesting facts Steve Smith vs David Warner: Here are some interesting facts about both captains





17:50 hrs IST SRH’s struggle while chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to close the game in their last encounter vs KKR while chasing a target with 2 runs required of the last ball. So far in this season SRH have failed to win a game while chasing a target, they were chasing a target 4 times this season. They have lost more than 5 wickets in all the 4 matches while chasing and were bowled out once - against RCB.





17:45 hrs IST RR vs SRH: Head to head stats Total Matches: 12 RR Win: 6 SRH Win: 6





17:40 hrs IST RR vs SRH: The squads Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra



