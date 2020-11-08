Sections
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: In Match 59 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle with Delhi Capitals for a chance to play Mumbai Indians in the final of the tournament. Both teams are on the opposite ends when it comes to form. While SRH have been on a four-match winning streak to get to the Qualifier while DC have lost four out of their last five. However, in this do or die situation, DC would be hoping their batsmen are able to live up to the expectations in the crunch situation. Meanwhile, SRH have been on a roll with batting and bowling departments firing at the right time.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?



The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 08).



Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

