IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: Virat Kohli in the nets. (IPL/Twitter)

IPL 2020 live streaming, CSK vs RCB: It’s time for the Southern Derby as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore to light up your Saturday evening. The battle of the two most dynamic captains to have even been produced by India – Dhoni vs Kohli is set to take centre-stage. Both teams enter on the back of defeat and with the tournament entering its crucial middle phase, there’s nothing like a win to get either team’s campaign back on track.

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs RCB IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match taking place?

The IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/