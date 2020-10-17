IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live on TV and Online

Sections
IPL 2020 Live Streaming, DC vs CSK: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 DC vs CSK Live Streaming: CSK need a win to keep their playoff chances alive. (IPL/Twitter)

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live Streaming: Placed on either ends of the IPL 2020 points-table, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be looking for a win for different reasons. A win for DC, who are second on the points-table will solidify their chances of making it to the Playoffs, while a loss here for CSK can severely dent their chances of making it to the final four. The Capitals got the better for CSK by 44 runs. If CSK are to make it even, they’ll need to come out all guns blazing.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs CSK IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

