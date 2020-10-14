ipl-2020-live-streaming-dc-vs-rr-live-ipl-match-today-online-delhi-capitals-vs-rajasthan-royals-where-how-to-watch-indian-premier-league-match-uae-hotstar-tv

Sections
IPL 2020 Live Streaming, DC vs RR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 DC vs RR Live Streaming: Can Rajasthan Royals register a much-needed win tonight? (IPL/Twitter)

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Streaming: The return leg of the IPL 2020 kicks off with Delhi Capitals taking on the Rajasthan Royals. The last time these two teams did battle in IPL 2020, it was the Capitals registered a handsome 46-run win over the Royals. At either end of the points-table, each team will be eager for a win, that will solve different purposes. For DC, it’s chance to go top of the points table, while for RR, a win is needed to stay alive in the tournament.

Also Read | DC vs RR Preview: Royals’ big guns need to fire against clinical Capitals

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs RR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Also Read | RR Predicted XI vs DC: Same winning-combination but different batting order for Royals

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

Also Read | DC Predicted XI against RR: Rahane and Carey to maintain places in the team

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

