ipl-2020-live-streaming-dc-vs-rr-live-ipl-match-today-online-delhi-capitals-vs-rajasthan-royals-where-how-to-watch-indian-premier-league-match-uae-hotstar-tv

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Streaming: The return leg of the IPL 2020 kicks off with Delhi Capitals taking on the Rajasthan Royals. The last time these two teams did battle in IPL 2020, it was the Capitals registered a handsome 46-run win over the Royals. At either end of the points-table, each team will be eager for a win, that will solve different purposes. For DC, it’s chance to go top of the points table, while for RR, a win is needed to stay alive in the tournament.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs RR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/