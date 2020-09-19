IPL 2020 Live Streaming, MI vs CSK: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: The stage is set for Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening contest of Indian Premier League 2020. The rivalry between MI and CSK goes back several years. After last year’s epic final in which Rohit Sharma’s team defeated MS Dhoni’s team by just 1 run to clinch the trophy, the rivalry has only intensified. Despite testing times during the pre-season, CSK will be eager to avenge the loss and start the season on the right note with a win. But the defending champions will not make it that easy.

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (September 19th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between MI vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between MI vs CSK will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.